Flipkart's new initiative aims to onboard Indian Army veterans in its workforce

Every year, over 50,000 personnel retire in the age bracket of 30-40 years and they are well trained in multiple aspects of logistics, workforce management, crisis handling, making them an ideal choice for large organizations. Flipkart's new initiative will provide opportunities for new career paths and offer more options post serving in the Armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:03 IST
Flipkart logo Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce giant Flipkart has partnered with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to launch a new initiative 'FlipMarch' to identify and onboard the Indian Army veterans across its value chain including corporate and supply chain roles.

As part of the initiative, Flipkart will offer customized induction, sensitization programs, and curated learning programs to selected candidates to enable a seamless transition and help them learn the nuances of the various corporate job roles.

"Flipkart is a socially responsible organization that works towards the development of society and its stakeholders. We have several ex-members of the Armed forces leading important charters here at Flipkart, and we are delighted to announce FlipMarch to take this initiative ahead. The loyalty, discipline and risk-taking ability of the members of the Armed forces are of great value to Flipkart and will play a crucial role in building a robust organization," said Krishna Raghavan, Chief People's Officer at Flipkart.

Every year, over 50,000 personnel retire in the age bracket of 30-40 years and they are well trained in multiple aspects of logistics, workforce management, crisis handling, making them an ideal choice for large organizations. Flipkart's new initiative will provide opportunities for new career paths and offer more options post serving in the Armed forces.

Commenting on this initiative, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, "Flipkart understands the importance of bringing together stakeholders as we move ahead in building a more responsible corporate culture. The inclusion of ex-Army personnel in our workforce stands as a testimony to our commitment towards the armed forces and will set the tone for a long-standing relationship."

