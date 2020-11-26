Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realtors should avail last mile finances from Rs 25k cr stress fund: SBICAP

SBICAP Ventures Ltd, which is managing the Rs 25,000 crore stress fund for realty sector, has urged builders to apply for last mile funding to complete their projects and said that existing lenders might be "far more willing" now to issue necessary no objection certificates for seeking finances In November last year, the Centre had announced a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects comprising 4.58 lakh housing units across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:12 IST
Realtors should avail last mile finances from Rs 25k cr stress fund: SBICAP

SBICAP Ventures Ltd, which is managing the Rs 25,000 crore stress fund for realty sector, has urged builders to apply for last mile funding to complete their projects and said that existing lenders might be "far more willing" now to issue necessary no objection certificates for seeking finances

In November last year, the Centre had announced a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects comprising 4.58 lakh housing units across the country. Many real estate developers have been complaining that they are not able to get funds from the government-backed Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) as the existing lenders are not giving no objection certificates (NOCs) ceding charge on the properties. As per the rule, the SWAMIH fund requires an NOC for ceding senior charge from the existing lenders in the project.  Addressing a virtual conference organised by NAREDCO, Irfan A Kazi, Chief Investment Officer, SWAMIH Investment Fund, SBICAP Ventures Ltd, said 36 proposals have been given final approval and 99 in-principle nods, for getting funds, benefitting around 90,000 homebuyers. Kazi asked builders, whose projects are stressed and not able to secure funding from normal banking and NBFCs routes, to apply for SWAMIH fund. He said the fund is not only for stalled housing projects but also for stressed ones that need last mile finances for completion. "Banks and NBFCs may be far more willing to cede charge," he said, if the financial institutions did not give NOCs earlier does not mean that they would reject even now. He said banks and NBFCs are most likely to cede charge. Kazi said the objective of this fund is to complete construction, even if there are no fresh sales bookings and sales collections from existing customers. He noted that sales collection from existing homebuyers and fresh sales have improved in those projects that have been approved to receive SWAMIH fund. "We get added credibility to project," Kazi said. Giving details about SWAMIH fund, he said the project management consultants give daily report about the progress of construction on the sites. Kazi said all the expenses are through bank transfer, cheques and drafts. Even petty cash expenses are being done through legitimate channel. The SWAMIH fund is also ensuring that projects comply with all regulations, he said. "SWAMIH INVESTMENT FUND I" is the name of this special Window and it is in the form of an alternative investment fund (AIF). The Centre is infusing Rs 10,000 crore into this stress fund, while the remaining being provided by state insurer LIC and the country's largest lender SBI. Only RERA-registered projects with positive net worth will be provided funds. The investment manager of the fund is SBICAP Ventures Ltd, an asset management company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets Ltd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State Bank of India.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...

Greek civil servants hold 24-hour strike

Civil servants in Greece have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike expected to disrupt public transport and services, on a variety of demands, including better workplace protections against the coronavirus. Ferries to the islands were hal...

Amarinder Singh, Khattar spar over farmers' protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers Delhi Chalo march against the Centres farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from ...

Google India FY20 revenue rises 35 pc to Rs 5,593.8 cr, profit up 24 pc

Tech giant Google saw its India revenues grow 34.8 per cent to about Rs 5,593.8 crore in 2019-20 over the previous financial year, as per regulatory documents. Google Indias total income was at Rs 4,147 crore in the financial year ended Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020