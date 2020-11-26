WB govt replaces Adhikari with Kalyan Banerjee as HRBC chairman

West Bengal government onThursday replaced estranged state minister Suvendu Adhikari aschairman of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) andappointed TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee to the post

In an order issued by the state transport departmenton Thursday evening Banerjee was named the new HRBC chairmanwith "immediate effect"

Sources in the state government said that Adhikary,who is currently maintaing distance from the party and thegovernment, had resigned from the post of the HRBC chairman on Wednesday.