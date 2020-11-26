Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU parliament backs lobster deal and EU-US mini trade pact

U.S. lobster imports to the EU came to about $111 million in 2017 before falling off in the face of rising tensions between the trading partners, and an EU trade agreement with Canada that allowed its lobsters to enter the bloc tariff-free. Because of it, said EU legislator Bernd Lange, “we have seen a drop in demand by 50% in Maine, which is obviously quite serious.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:00 IST
EU parliament backs lobster deal and EU-US mini trade pact

Thanksgiving just got a little bit better for the Maine lobster industry. The European Union parliament on Thursday approved a mini trade deal with the United States, which includes the elimination of customs duties on U.S. lobster imports. The passage with 638 votes for, 45 against and 11 abstentions was the last major political step for the deal to come into effect.

As a result, the 27-nation EU will drop its 8% tariff on U.S. lobsters for the next five years and work to make the move permanent. U.S. lobster imports to the EU came to about $111 million in 2017 before falling off in the face of rising tensions between the trading partners, and an EU trade agreement with Canada that allowed its lobsters to enter the bloc tariff-free.

Because of it, said EU legislator Bernd Lange, “we have seen a drop in demand by 50% in Maine, which is obviously quite serious. So now we are making an offer to allow American lobster to come tariff-free into the EU." For its part, the U.S. agreed to cut in half tariffs on EU imports worth about $160 million a year, including some prepared meals, crystal glassware and cigarette lighters. The tariff cuts will be retroactive to Aug. 1. The deal approved on Thursday covers only a tiny portion of trans-Atlantic trade with the U.S., but the EU hopes it will have some symbolic value. And for the lobster industry, already hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, every piece of good news is welcome.

For the EU, which has had acrimonious relations with the Trump administration, a sign of goodwill will never hurt. “We have more in common than divides us," said Lange. “This piece of legislation is an offer: it's not about lobster for all. It's about cooperation instead of confrontation.”

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lalu Yadav shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from hospital director's bungalow

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS from Kelly bungalow RIMS Directors bungalow in Ranchi on Thursday.Yadav was shifted to Kelly bungalow in Ranchi ...

Motor racing-F1 driver salary cap should not handicap sport's top talent, says Hamilton

Any proposed cap on the salaries of Formula One drivers should be careful not to hold back the sports top talent, newly crowned seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.Formula One has been discussing a cap on driver salaries as...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

JK BJP youth wing demands demolition of Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence

The youth wing of the BJP on Thursday demanded the demolition of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullahs house here, alleging that it has been built over encroached government land. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdulla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020