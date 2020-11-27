Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prisonPTI | Caracas | Updated: 27-11-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 07:03 IST
A Venezuelan judge has found six American oil executives guilty of corruption charges and immediately sentenced them to prison
The judge's ruling on Thursday came with sentences of more than eight years for each. The so-called Citgo 6 had been lured to Venezuela three years ago for a business meeting and arrested
They are employees of the Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA.
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Venezuelan
- Citgo 6