Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public policy, strong enforcement needed to address counterfeiting, smuggling: Rajya Sabha MP

The parallel economy in counterfeiting and smuggling has to be addressed if India wants to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 and aim to take it to USD 10 trillion by 2027, said Dr Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:55 IST
Public policy, strong enforcement needed to address counterfeiting, smuggling: Rajya Sabha MP
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The parallel economy in counterfeiting and smuggling has to be addressed if India wants to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 and aim to take it to USD 10 trillion by 2027, said Dr Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. "Measures such as public policy and strong enforcement are needed to address the problem of counterfeiting and smuggling," said Patnaik while elaborating on India's economic resurgence on Thursday.

He was speaking at a webinar on 'Communication, Coordination and Collaboration- Strengthening the fight against counterfeiting and smuggling' organised by FICCI's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE). Anil Rajput, Chair, FICCI CASCADE said despite several measures taken by all stakeholders to contain smuggling and counterfeiting, further steps are required, both in the form of policy intervention and awareness generation to address this socio-economic scourge.

"Establishing a coordinated national strategy to share intelligence, best practices and cooperation on cross-border investigations is the need of the hour," he added. While highlighting the need for all the stakeholders to work in sync to combat this menace, Deepankar Aron, Commissioner, GST (Appeals), Dehradun, Uttarakhand said, "Right data sharing with the right people at the right time is important in order to address the issue of smuggling and counterfeiting."

Further, on the enforcement scenario, Aron said, "In just one-year, fraudulent imports exports worth Rs 2,000 crore were detected leading to 200 arrests on white-collar crimes by the DRI, Eastern region." The webinar brought together policymakers, think tanks, enforcement agencies, industry and consumer organisations to deliberate on industry issues in tackling the flow of counterfeit, smuggled and spurious products not only in the offline markets but on the online market space too. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna

A rabbi was attacked at knifepoint in Vienna by a woman who ripped the Jewish skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic threat before fleeing, police in the Austrian capital said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoo...

Odisha CM orders SIT probe into murder of 5-year-old girl

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced probe by a Special Investigative Team SIT into the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in the Nayagarh district. Taking part in the assembly proceeding through a video-link,...

Number of Spanish hotels for sale swells amid COVID, property portal says

The number of hotels for sale in Spain surged by 19 in October compared to March, with most of those on offer in holiday hotspots, leading property portal Idealista said on Friday. Spains economy is heavily hospitality dependent and lockdow...

MeT department forecasts more rains for TN and Pondy next week

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1, the regional weather office said on Friday. Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020