BJP makes organisational appointments in states

The BJP on Friday made a number of organisational appointments in states, with Ravindra Raju being made the general secretary (organisation) in Haryana. In a statement, the party said Ratnakar has been made the joint general secretary (organisation) in Bihar, while Bhawani Singh and Karmveer have been given similar charges in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has made Abhay Kumar Giri the general secretary (organisation) of Manipur and Nagaland. In the BJP, general secretaries and joint general secretaries in-charge of organisation are considered key posts, and people holding them are generally drawn from the RSS.