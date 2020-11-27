Mirras Coffee to expand retail business to South this year

Left Menu
Coimbatore, Nov 27 (PTI): Mirras Coffee, a filter coffee producer, plans to expand its retail business across South this fiscal and North by the next financial year, a top official of the company said on Friday.

27-11-2020
Coimbatore, Nov 27 (PTI): Mirras Coffee, a filter coffee producer, plans to expand its retail business across South this fiscal and North by the next financial year, a top official of the company said on Friday. The Mirra Group of Companies was marketing filter coffee only in Chennai and Coimbatore at present. During this year, it would expand to Karnataka, Hyderabad and Kerala, the managing director of the company Sundar Subramanian told reporters here.

The group would expand to Mumbai and Delhi during the next financial year and plans to open at least 100 kiosks in Tamil Nadu, including in the Chennai airport, by this year, he said. On business in the wake of the pandemic, Sundar said the online sales of coffee doubled and institutional sales remained top during the lockdown period.

Stating that the company was exporting coffee products to Singapore and New Zealand, he said Mirras has added estate products like spices and wood-pressed oils in its catalogue as well. With a tagline of Asia's first coffee planter, Mirras, with 175 acres of coffee estates in Coorg and Sakleshpur in Karnataka, is looking at expanding the plantation in that state with another 100 acres in the near future, he said.

With 30-40 tonnes of production per month in normal days, Mirras, with a production capacity of one tonne per hour, would increase the production depending on the demand, Sundar said..

