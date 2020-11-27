Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

During the Yes Bank rescue earlier this year also, there was an over Rs 7,000-crore bond write-off, but that involved a different instrument called additional tier-I bonds. In the case of LVB, which is being merged with DBS in a scheme proposed by the RBI, investments of Rs 318.20 crore in bonds issued by LVB will be written-off, the lender informed the exchanges late Thursday night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:42 IST
RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

The write-off of Rs 318-crore tier-II bonds by Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) ahead of its merger with DBS Bank is a precedent set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and will hurt the private sector lender's peers, according to a report. During the Yes Bank rescue earlier this year also, there was an over Rs 7,000-crore bond write-off, but that involved a different instrument called additional tier-I bonds.

In the case of LVB, which is being merged with DBS in a scheme proposed by the RBI, investments of Rs 318.20 crore in bonds issued by LVB will be written-off, the lender informed the exchanges late Thursday night. "RBI has set a precedence with the proposed write-off as it's first time a tier-II bond is being written off," ratings agency ICRA said in the report on Friday.

The agency added that investors should factor in the risk in Basel-III instruments, as these instruments can be completely written off in case the bank gets into trouble. "We expect the risk premiums for such instruments to increase for weaker private banks to increase, given this event," the ratings agency said.

In an exchange filing late on Thursday evening, the bank said the RBI has advised it of the need to fully write down the Series VIII, Series IX and Series X Basel-III-complaint tier-II bonds before the amalgamation with DBS Bank comes into effect on Friday. "If the relevant authorities decide to reconstitute the bank or amalgamate the bank with any other bank under the Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, such a bank shall be deemed as non-viable and both the pre-specified trigger and the trigger at the point of the point of non-viability for write-down of bonds shall be activated.

"Accordingly, the bonds shall be written off before amalgamation or reconstitution in accordance with applicable rules," according to the terms of the information memorandum of the respective Basel-III Tier-II bonds issued by the bank, LVB said. Hence, such Basel-III tier-II bonds would need to be fully written down before amalgamation of the bank comes into effect, LVB said quoting Thursday's letter from the RBI.

On Wednesday, the RBI notified the effective date of merger of November 27 soon after the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of LVB with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). The RBI superseded LVB's board on November 17 after the private sector lender was placed under a 30-day moratorium restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The RBI simultaneously placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBIL. Started by a group of seven businessmen of Karur in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of V S N Ramalinga Chettiar in 1926, LVB now has 566 branches and 973 ATMs spread across 19 states and Union territories.

With non-performing assets (NPAs) soaring, the bank was put under the prompt corrective action framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September 2019. LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank that has run into rough weather this year. In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking State Bank of India (SBI) to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the lender.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I fear physical and mental harm, says BJP MLA who filed complaint against Lalu

BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, whom incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad had allegedly telephoned from Ranchi, told the Bihar Assembly on Friday that he feared physical and mental harm after having exposed the powerful leader. Paswan, who re...

Brexit goes down to the line: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Br...

Downside risks to growth still persist amid uncertainty around Covid vaccine availability: D&B

The downside risks to growth still persist in view of a possible second wave of COVID-19 and an uncertainty over vaccine availability, even though the latest data points suggest that economic activity has gathered pace, says a report. Accor...

DWS concludes 42 probes into financial irregularities amounting to R3bn

The Special Investigating Unit SIU and the Department of Water and Sanitations Forensic Audit Unit have concluded 42 investigations into the departments financial irregularities amounting to R3 billion during the 20192020 financial year.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020