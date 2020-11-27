Left Menu
Vistara to operate Mumbai-London flights thrice a week from Jan 16

Vistara on Friday said it will operate flights on the Mumbai-London route thrice a week from January 16 onward using its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Currently, the full-service carrier is operating four-weekly flights on the Delhi-London route.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "We are delighted at the very positive response to our service between Delhi and London Heathrow which has encouraged us to further strengthen the network by adding connectivity from Mumbai as we see considerable demand between the two countries, and remain optimistic about the future." The airline's statement said it will operate flights on the Mumbai-London route thrice a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Indian airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May this year and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July..

