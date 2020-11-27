Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Brexit goes down to the line, EU's Barnier to travel to London

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London late on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to reach a Brexit trade deal as the two sides try to resolve significant differences over fishing and competition policy. With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, both sides are calling on the other to compromise to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:01 IST
As Brexit goes down to the line, EU's Barnier to travel to London
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London late on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to reach a Brexit trade deal as the two sides try to resolve significant differences over fishing and competition policy.

With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, both sides are calling on the other to compromise to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. Face-to-face negotiations will resume shortly after they had to be suspended last week when one of Barnier's team tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Same significant divergences persist," Barnier said on Twitter. "Travelling to London this evening to continue talks." Recounting the contents of a closed-door briefing given by Barnier to national diplomats on the progress of the negotiations, a senior diplomat told Reuters it was "not a particularly bright picture".

The talks are still snagged on three main issues -- fishing, state aid and future dispute resolution -- but neither side has so far shown a willingness to shift enough on them to allow a breakthrough. Another source said Barnier had told the meeting in Brussels he was not able to say yet whether a new UK trade deal would be ready in time.

"Differences persist on the three controversial issues," the senior diplomat said. BREXIT DEAL?

Barnier told the envoys that if there is to be a deal it will take "a few more days". The first sign of movement -- either towards a deal or that talks are crumbling -- is likely to be a call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. No such call has yet been announced.

A source close to the negotiations said it had been "tough" recently to make progress. Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31 but has been in a transition period since then under which rules on trade, travel and business remain unchanged. From the end of the year it will be treated by Brussels as a third country.

The two are trying to strike a trade deal on goods that would safeguard nearly $1 trillion in annual trade and the peace in British-ruled Northern Ireland. The latter is a priority for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he must uphold the 1998 U.S.-brokered Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of sectarian conflict.

Von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving the bloc without a new trade accord despite "genuine progress" in the tortuous Brexit talks. A "no deal" exit would snarl borders, spook financial markets and sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond -- just as the world grapples with the vast economic cost of the COVID-19 outbreak.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears home

A Japanese spacecraft is nearing Earth after a yearlong journey home from a distant asteroid with soil samples and data that could provide clues to the origins of the solar system, a space agency official said on Friday. The Hayabusa2 space...

I fear physical and mental harm, says BJP MLA who filed complaint against Lalu

BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, whom incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad had allegedly telephoned from Ranchi, told the Bihar Assembly on Friday that he feared physical and mental harm after having exposed the powerful leader. Paswan, who re...

Brexit goes down to the line: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Br...

Downside risks to growth still persist amid uncertainty around Covid vaccine availability: D&B

The downside risks to growth still persist in view of a possible second wave of COVID-19 and an uncertainty over vaccine availability, even though the latest data points suggest that economic activity has gathered pace, says a report. Accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020