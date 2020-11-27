Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cost-saving key to Eskom’s turnaround strategy to save R55.6bn: Mabuza

Mabuza said the Eskom Political Task Team is also in the process of finalising an effective institutional mechanism to deal with debt verification processes, and resolve disputes where there are disagreements on the debt amounts owed. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:18 IST
Cost-saving key to Eskom’s turnaround strategy to save R55.6bn: Mabuza
Mabuza said that even with government support, Eskom’s liquidity remains constrained due to poor long-term financial sustainability.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy President David Mabuza says cost saving is key to Eskom's turnaround strategy and the power utility aims to save R55.6 billion over the next three years.

He said this when he fielded oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"Cost savings remain a key aspect of the financial turnaround plan.

"The 2020/21 corporate plan outlines a cost savings target of R55.6 billion over a three-year period, from the financial year 2021 to the financial year 2023.

"The cost-saving target for the financial year 2021 is R14.1 billion."

Mabuza said that even with government support, Eskom's liquidity remains constrained due to poor long-term financial sustainability.

Government's equity support is assisting Eskom in servicing its debt commitments. He said, however, that equity support only improves liquidity, but will not resolve Eskom's financial viability.

"In the implementation of timelines envisaged in the Department of Public Enterprises' roadmap, Eskom has reported that the timelines for Transmission can be met, although the legal separation of Generation and Distribution will take somewhat longer.

"This delay is due to legal and regulatory changes, which are beyond Eskom's control."

Mabuza said Eskom has also decided to accelerate the legal separation of Transmission, which will create the required certainty for prospective investors in generation capacity, in turn ensuring that bids are fairly adjudicated, relative to Eskom generation.

"The end state of the process is to ensure that all three divisions will be able to operate as standalone and financially viable businesses. This will further ensure that Eskom is able to mitigate the risks to debt and lender security, as well as the asset base. In view of this, we are comfortable with the progress towards achieving the milestones envisaged in the roadmap."

The Deputy President said, meanwhile, that while Eskom is improving its revenue and debt collection measures to fund its operations and ensure that electricity is supplied on a sustainable basis, rising municipal debt continues to pose a serious risk to Eskom's long-term financial sustainability.

The debt also significantly contributes to the liquidity challenges facing the entity.

"We therefore fully support Eskom's efforts to collect revenue by following its credit control measures, and we reiterate our commitment made in both Houses of Parliament, to ensure that organs of State do expedite payment of outstanding debts owed to Eskom and that they settle all outstanding debts to municipalities."

Mabuza said the Eskom Political Task Team is also in the process of finalising an effective institutional mechanism to deal with debt verification processes, and resolve disputes where there are disagreements on the debt amounts owed.

"This will culminate in the appointment of facilitators to oversee this process.

"More importantly, we have a responsibility to improve a culture of payment for services such as electricity and water by our communities to avoid unnecessary disruptions in the provision of these services.

"We are in the process of rolling out a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness and encourage communities to pay for electricity and other services that they consume. This is the right thing to do.

"We make this clarion call on all our communities to pay for electricity to enable Eskom and municipalities to provide services on a continuous and sustainable basis."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Leopard kills 10-year-old boy in Beed district

A 10-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard at a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtras Beed district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Swaraj Bhapkar was at a farm with his u...

DIPAM suggests inclusion of m-cap improvement, asset monetisation in CPSE MoU target

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM has suggested inclusion of CPSEs market capitalisation improvement and asset monetisation as parameters in the MoU target they sign with the government, a top official said on F...

Japan spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears home

A Japanese spacecraft is nearing Earth after a yearlong journey home from a distant asteroid with soil samples and data that could provide clues to the origins of the solar system, a space agency official said on Friday. The Hayabusa2 space...

I fear physical and mental harm, says BJP MLA who filed complaint against Lalu

BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, whom incarcerated RJD president Lalu Prasad had allegedly telephoned from Ranchi, told the Bihar Assembly on Friday that he feared physical and mental harm after having exposed the powerful leader. Paswan, who re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020