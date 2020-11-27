Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold jewellery demand to decline 35 pc in FY21: Icra

Gold jewellery demand is expected to contract by 35 per cent in volume terms this fiscal, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and high prices, according to a report. Demand also remained weak in the second quarter, declining 48 per cent year-on-year with sustained rise in gold prices and extended lockdown in key metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:18 IST
Gold jewellery demand to decline 35 pc in FY21: Icra
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gold jewellery demand is expected to contract by 35 per cent in volume terms this fiscal, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and high prices, according to a report. The demand is likely to see a rebound in the second half of this financial year after a poor performance in the first two quarters, ratings agency Icra said. "Changed consumer social distancing habits and limitations on social events will slacken the pace of recovery. We maintain a negative outlook on the gold jewellery retail industry, considering the over 35 per cent volume contraction likely in FY21," Icra Vice President K Srikumar said. Gold jewellery demand fell sharply by 41 per cent during the fourth quarter of FY20, affected by the lockdown in the critical last two weeks of March. This was further widened by the country-wide shutdown of retail stores during the first few months of the current fiscal, Srikumar observed. The supply chain disruption and restrictions over movement of non-essential goods in April and May resulted in jewellery demand falling sharply by 74 per cent during the first quarter of FY21. Sales linked to Akshaya Tritiya was lost and the sharp rise in gold prices further dented the consumer sentiments, he added. Demand also remained weak in the second quarter, declining 48 per cent year-on-year with sustained rise in gold prices and extended lockdown in key metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai, he said. "Retailers are now banking on the typically strong festive period and wedding season demand to ease the H1 FY21 pain. Accordingly, they expect the demand sentiments to rebound in Q3 and Q4 of this financial year. "Expectations of a further rise in gold prices, shifting preferences towards gold as an asset class, better rural demand, are other factors supporting a demand revival," Srikumar added. According to the Icra report, despite continuing pandemic-related uncertainties, almost all retail showrooms have opened and footfalls have improved in the last 2-3 months following easing of lockdown. There is a shift in consumer behaviour affecting shopping habits as well as in consumer spending between product categories. Online sales still remain low at less than 5 per cent. The revenue share of studded jewellery declined compared to last year, given the rising preference for gold jewellery amid the rapid increase in gold prices, while the share of exchange of old gold by customers increased in the current year, the report pointed out. "The lending to the gems and jewellery sector, continues to remain cautious. However, the sector's long-term outlook remains favourable supported by cultural underpinnings, an evolving lifestyle, growing disposable income, favourable demographic dividend; and the growing penetration of organised sector," Srikumar added.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa to address opposition mega rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is scheduled to address the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movements PDM forthcoming jalsa in Multan. On Fri...

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama 'Beehad ka Baghi'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIMediawire Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad Ka Baghi, that has dr...

SPIC Opens First Model Fertiliser Retail Shop - Kisan Suvidha Kendra in Kerala

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The first private sector fertiliser company to set up an MFRS in Kerala. The MFRS is set up in association with Horti Research Centre LLP, a dealer with a network of over 4000 farmers. A...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, more on Edward Norton’s returning rumor

The remarkable success of Alita Battle Angel in 2019 paved the way for another movie Alita Battle Angel 2. The demand for the sequel is severe among fans.An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for Alita Battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020