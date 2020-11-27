Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalpataru buys back shares worth Rs 142.68 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Friday said it has bought back 58.06 lakh equity shares for Rs 142.68 crore, which constitutes 71.34 per cent of the buyback size on the offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:43 IST
Kalpataru buys back shares worth Rs 142.68 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Friday said it has bought back 58.06 lakh equity shares for Rs 142.68 crore, which constitutes 71.34 per cent of the buyback size on the offer. "The company has bought back 58,06,262 equity shares at an average price of Rs 245.75 per equity share," according to a BSE filing. Accordingly, it added that the company has deployed Rs 142,68,70,928.45, which represents 71.34 per cent of the maximum buyback size.

The company had announced to buy back its equity shares from the open market through the stock exchange mechanism, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 200 crore. Consequently, on Friday, the buyback committee has approved the closure of the buyback pursuant to the terms of the public announcement, with effect from the close of trading hours of November 27, it added.

According to the statement, after the buyback, the equity stake of promoter and promoter group has increased to 56.49 per cent from 54.37 per cent earlier..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...

'IEEE Milestone' status for Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope GMRT near here has received the prestigious IEEE Milestone status that honours significant technical achievements and excellence in unique products, services, seminal papers and patents for th benefit of ...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction from club managers to the death of Maradona

Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death Manchester City manager Pep GuardiolaOn striker Sergio Aguero, whose son is Maradonas grandson It is difficult for me to talk about his ...

Farmers should end protest during COVID-19 and winters, centre ready for dialogue: Tomar

Appealing to farmers to end their protest in view of COVID-19 pandemic and winters, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the central government is ready to discuss issues related to three agriculture sector laws ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020