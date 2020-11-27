Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owner of Karachi Bakery says its founder was Partition victim

The owner of Karachi Bakery in suburban Bandra has said in reply to a `legal notice' by an MNS leader that the bakery's founder was a victim of Partition, and its name can not hurt Indian sentiments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:12 IST
Owner of Karachi Bakery says its founder was Partition victim

The owner of Karachi Bakery in suburban Bandra has said in reply to a `legal notice' by an MNS leader that the bakery's founder was a victim of Partition, and its name can not hurt Indian sentiments. Haji Saif Shaikh, a local leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, had sent a legal notice to the owner, saying that the word Karachi hurts sentiments of ordinary Indians and the Indian Army because it is a Pakistani city.

The bakery should be renamed and the signboard should be in Marathi, he had demanded. In its response, the bakery owner said it was established by a Sindhi-Hindu family which migrated from Pakistan, and the brand is now recognized globally.

They did not use the name Karachi to hurt the feelings of Indians. In fact, bakery founder Khanchand Ramani had experienced violence by pro-Pakistan elements during Partition, it said. Being a "victim of violence espoused by Pakistan", they can never make any statement or do anything that can hurt feelings of fellow Indians, the bakery said.

"It is incorrect to suggest that my client (bakery owner) has disrespected the sacrifice of our soldiers. The bakery has always been Indian and will continue to do so. Therefore, every allegations questioning my client's loyalty towards India is incorrect and unwarranted," the reply said.

Earlier this month, a Shiv Sena worker had taken objection to the name of a shop, `Karachi Sweets', located in Bandra. The Shiv Sena had later said it was not the party's stand. PTI AVI KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...

'IEEE Milestone' status for Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope GMRT near here has received the prestigious IEEE Milestone status that honours significant technical achievements and excellence in unique products, services, seminal papers and patents for th benefit of ...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction from club managers to the death of Maradona

Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death Manchester City manager Pep GuardiolaOn striker Sergio Aguero, whose son is Maradonas grandson It is difficult for me to talk about his ...

Farmers should end protest during COVID-19 and winters, centre ready for dialogue: Tomar

Appealing to farmers to end their protest in view of COVID-19 pandemic and winters, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the central government is ready to discuss issues related to three agriculture sector laws ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020