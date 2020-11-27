Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combined index of eight core industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020, which declined by 2.5 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of October 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2020-21 has been (-) 13.0 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:57 IST
Combined index of eight core industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020, which declined by 2.5 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of October 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2020-21 has been (-) 13.0 per cent. The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released the Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of October 2020.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July'2020 is revised to (-) 7.6 per cent. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly/monthly index and growth rate is provided at annexure, according to an official release. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries states--Coal- Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.6 per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 3.6per cent during April to October, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98per cent) declined by 6.2 per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of the previous year. Natural Gas- The Natural Gas production (weight:6.88per cent) declinedby8.6 per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.5 per cent during April to October 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Refinery Products- Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04per cent) declined by17.0 per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 16.4per cent during April to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizers-Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 6.3 per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 4.1 per cent during April to October 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel-Steel production (weight: 17.92per cent) declined by 2.7 per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 22.8 per cent during April to October 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Cement-Cement production (weight:5.37per cent) increased by 2.8per cent in October 2020 over October 2019. Its cumulative index declinedby21.3 per cent during April to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity- Electricity generation (weight:19.85per cent) increased by10.5per cent in October,2020over October,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.6per cent during April to October, 2020-21over the corresponding period of the previous year. (ANI)

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...

Left parties condemn police action on protesting farmers; ask Centre to roll back laws

The Left parties on Friday stood in solidarity with the farmers who converged in Delhi to protest the Centres new farm laws and condemned the use of force against the protestors. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the grit and dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020