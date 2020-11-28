Honduran ex-president Zelaya says 'unjustly' detained at airport with bag of money
Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he has been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport as he was getting ready to travel to Mexico for a seminar. "The reason, a bag of money with $18,000, which is not mine. Now in the presence of the prosecutor," Zelaya said on Twitter.
