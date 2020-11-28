Left Menu
Honduran ex-president Zelaya says 'unjustly' detained at airport with bag of money

Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he has been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport as he was getting ready to travel to Mexico for a seminar. "The reason, a bag of money with $18,000, which is not mine. Now in the presence of the prosecutor," Zelaya said on Twitter.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 28-11-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 04:13 IST
Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he has been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport as he was getting ready to travel to Mexico for a seminar.

"The reason, a bag of money with $18,000, which is not mine. Now in the presence of the prosecutor," Zelaya said on Twitter. Zelaya led Honduras from 2006 to 2009.

