Two killed, five injured in early-hour road accident in Bulandshahr: Police

Those killed in the accident were identified as Harish, a Ghaziabad resident and Devendra of Aligarh district, said SHO Mukesh Kumar of Pahasu police station in Bulandshahr district. The incident occurred near Digi village at around 3 am in his police station area, he added.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:35 IST
Two men of a family were killed and five others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle near here on early Saturday morning, said police. Those killed in the accident were identified as Harish, a Ghaziabad resident and Devendra of Aligarh district, said SHO Mukesh Kumar of Pahasu police station in Bulandshahr district.

The incident occurred near Digi village at around 3 am in his police station area, he added. He said Harsh, a resident of Gagan Vihar in Tilla More police station area of Ghaziabad, had come to Jatola village along with his family members to attend a marriage of one of his relatives.

The other who accompanied him were his family members Sandeep, Hrithik, Rahul and Pushpendra, besides Devendra of Aligarh, Kumar said. The accident occurred when they were returning home after attending the marriage, he said, adding after the mishap, they were rushed to a nearby hospital where Harish was declared “brought dead”.

Devendra too succumbed to his injuries later in a higher medical centre where the remaining five were referred, said police. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the offending vehicle.

