25,000 defaulters to be persuaded to file GSTR-3B returns by Nov 30

A non-government organisation, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) along with tax officials would persuade 25,000 taxpayers, who have not filed their GSTR-3B (simple tax return form) returns by the due date of November 20 for the month of October, to do so.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A non-government organisation, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) along with tax officials would persuade 25,000 taxpayers, who have not filed their GSTR-3B (simple tax return form) returns by the due date of November 20 for the month of October, to do so. Tax officers have been directed to follow up personally with these defaulting taxpayers so that their GSTR-3B returns due for the month get filed by November 30. These top 25,000 taxpayers, who have not yet filed their returns, were identified on the basis of last month's statistics, said informed sources in the Department of Revenue on the condition of anonymity, after a high-level review meeting of officials.

According to sources, in the review meeting, it was highlighted that about 25,000 top taxpayers of the last month have not yet filed their returns this month. Also, that this month so far about 80 lakh GSTR-3B returns have been filed. It was also directed at the meeting that all such taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns shall be sent a text message and email. The GST registration cancellation process can be started for about 5.43 lakh taxpayers who have not filed their returns for the last six or more months. Sources said that the GSTN has also been directed to send 1 lakh SMS and e-mail reminders per day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulting taxpayers, to file the return in due time. As per GST rules, for the supplies made in the month of October, the GSTR-3B returns were expected to be filed in a staggered manner by 20, 22 and 24 November. Those having turnover above Rs. 5 crore annually are expected to file their GSTR-3B by 20th day of the month.

In the month of September and October, the GST collection was Rs 95,480 crore and Rs 105,155 crore respectively, sources said Meanwhile, in its nationwide drive launched in the second week of November against GST fake invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and CGST Commissionerate has so far arrested 85 persons for availing or passing on ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently and have booked 981 cases against more than 3119 fake Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) entities identified across the country, said sources. (ANI)

