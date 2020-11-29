Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

Other land transactions involving cash payments and an issue relating to Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) are also under examination," it said. In the case of the Chennai-based stainless steel supplier, it was found that the group has been conducting three sets of sales: accounted; unaccounted and partly-accounted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:06 IST
I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried out at 16 premises in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Cuddalore on November 27, it said.

"The searches, so far, have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of more than Rs 450 crore," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. The Board is the administrative authority for the tax department.

In the case of the ex-director of the information technology special economic zone (IT SEZ), the taxman unearthed evidences of about Rs 100 crore "accumulated by the person and his family members in the past 3 years." "The search further unearthed that the IT SEZ developer claimed bogus work-in-progress expenses of about Rs 160 crore in an under-construction project," the statement said. "The entity had also claimed capital expenses of around Rs 30 crore on account of bogus consultancy fees in an operational project and inadmissible interest expenses to the extent of Rs 20 crore was also claimed by the entity," it said.

It was found, the CBDT said, that share purchase transactions were undertaken by the developer and the shares were sold by its erstwhile shareholders, a resident and a non-resident entity, which routed its investment through a Mauritius intermediary for about Rs 2,300 crore in financial year 2017-18 but capital gains out of this sale transaction were "not disclosed" to the department. "Investigation is in progress to determine the undisclosed capital gains in the hands of both the shareholders. Other land transactions involving cash payments and an issue relating to Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) are also under examination," it said.

In the case of the Chennai-based stainless steel supplier, it was found that the group has been conducting three sets of sales: accounted; unaccounted and partly-accounted.  "The unaccounted and partly-accounted sales amount to more than 25 per cent of the total sales each year. The group has provided sales accommodation bills to various customers and received commission of more than 10 per cent on these transactions," it said. "While the quantification of unaccounted income is being carried out currently, it is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore," it said.

The related concerns of the group are involved in financing, money lending and real estate development.  "The unaccounted transactions conducted by these entities and the unaccounted capital/loan infusion in these entities are estimated to be around Rs 50 crore," the CBDT said..

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19. Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent...

Manufacturers asked to keep 50% oxygen for medical use in Guj

Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 per cent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020