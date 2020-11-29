Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel 2021 budget worth $129 billion to be presented to PM Monday -source

The source told Reuters that the budget will include 40 to 50 reforms aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and does not include any tax increases. Israeli media noted that the 2021 budget to be presented is only 15 billion shekels more than the unapproved 2020 budget and based on a growth estimate of as much as 5%, versus an expected contraction of up to 8% this year.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 20:15 IST
Israel 2021 budget worth $129 billion to be presented to PM Monday -source

Israel's Finance Ministry will present a long awaited 2021 state budget to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that will total 426 billion shekels ($128.5 billion), a ministry source said on Sunday. The source told Reuters that the budget will include 40 to 50 reforms aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and does not include any tax increases.

Israeli media noted that the 2021 budget to be presented is only 15 billion shekels more than the unapproved 2020 budget and based on a growth estimate of as much as 5%, versus an expected contraction of up to 8% this year. The Ynet news site quoted Finance Minister Israel Katz as saying he intends to bring the budget to the cabinet for approval by mid-December.

However, Israel’s leaders are locked in a political standoff over the budget, so it is unclear whether the budget will be approved. Failure to approve a 2021 budget by March 31 would trigger a snap election, which would be Israel’s fourth in two years.

The political squabbling has also prevented the 2020 budget from being approved. That must be approved by Dec. 23 or it could trigger a new election. Israel is still using a prorated version of the 2019 budget approved in 2018.

Last week, Israel’s central bank urged the government to approve a 2021 state budget as soon as possible to avoid further fiscal restraint when the economy needs stimulus to weather the coronavirus crisis. Israel has approved a stimulus of more than 140 billion shekels to help businesses and households cope with the effects of the virus.

($1 = 3.3164 shekels)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

Uninspired Irish beat Georgia 23-10 in Autumn Nations Cup

A lacklustre Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 on Sunday to wrap up the pool stages of the Autumn Nations Cup in a Pool A finale that was academic for the standings but offered fringe players such as flyhalf Billy Burns the chance to make an impre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020