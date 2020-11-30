Itau Unibanco leverages AWS to accelerate digital transformation

Latin America's largest bank Itau Unibanco has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its long-term strategic cloud provider to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance the banking experience for its 56 million customers around the world.

The 10-year deal will see Itau Unibanco move the majority of its IT infrastructure off mainframes and out of its on-premises data centers to AWS. The bank will also migrate its core banking platforms, call center solutions, online, and mobile banking applications to enhance its security posture, and accelerate delivery of customer-centric financial services.

"We chose AWS because of its breadth of capabilities, high levels of security, global infrastructure, and strong financial services experience. We see AWS as a strategic collaborator, and we look forward to aggressively expanding our footprint in the cloud to help our customers' financial dreams come true," said Candido Bracher, CEO of Itau Unibanco.

Further, Itau Unibanco will leverage AWS's proven infrastructure and breadth and depth of services including capabilities for analytics, machine learning, serverless, containers, managed database, compute, storage, and security, to gain agility and insights, helping it pursue new lines of business, develop new applications, and ensure security and regulatory compliance, AWS said in a statement on Monday.

The bank will train thousands of employees in advanced cloud skills to empower innovation throughout its lines of business and put new customer service ideas into development faster.

Itau Unibanco utilizes Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and AWS Lambda, its serverless computing service to quickly launch and scale new financial services offerings along with AWS analytics and machine learning technologies to gain deeper insights into its customers' banking needs and deliver more personalized experiences.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS, said, "AWS is helping Itau Unibanco deliver the transformative benefits of online banking and digital payments to its customers in Latin America and around the globe. By migrating its core applications to the world's leading cloud, Itau Unibanco can rely on the proven performance, scale, and unparalleled portfolio of capabilities of AWS to complete its transformation into an agile, more customer-centric business."