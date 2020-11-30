Left Menu
For the first time in Healthcare, Curatio Healthcare launches 'Quree' - an AI Chatbot with Engagely.ai

Generally, patients visiting a doctor have a few queries that remain unanswered or may need more information at the time of usage of a product.

Chennai based Curatio Healthcare, pioneers of dermatology and pediatric dermatology products since 2005, has teamed up with Mumbai based Conversational AI Company Engagely.ai to introduce India's first and one of its kind Artificial Intelligence Powered Conversational bot in the healthcare industry. Speaking about the initiative, Mr P V Sankar Dass, CEO, Curatio Healthcare said, "We pride ourselves on being a customer-centric company. Until recently, our customer care team, marketing and sales team used to answer customer queries via our helpline or our customer care email.

We wanted to enhance the customer experience and provide 24x7 support on general queries which can be addressed by 'Quree' (The Chatbot)." Generally, patients visiting a doctor have a few queries that remain unanswered or may need more information at the time of usage of a product. Not always can they find accurate information on search engines or call their doctor again for all their little doubts. "This was the starting point of the chatbot idea. We wanted to provide accurate information, allay their fears and build a community too. It made more sense considering the pandemic affected world where questions are many and misinformation is rampant," he added. "Being a young organization helps us relate and resonate with the current and trending technologies to communicate with our customers. We encourage our employees to share ideas and the AI bot idea was a result of such internal brainstorming. After extensive due diligence, we zeroed in on Engagely.ai, one of the most advanced and trusted conversational AI platforms. In record time, it was launched by the team, and we are getting excellent feedback and are seeing massive uplift in Customer experience and support KPIs," he said.

Mr Himanshu Chauhan, Global Head, Engagely.ai said, "We are excited to have been a part of this first of its kind initiative by Curatio. We believe the introduction of this AI chatbot will significantly impact the digital customer engagement of Curatio. Over 81% of companies view customer experience as a competitive differentiator in decision making and conversational AI Bot helps in transforming your customer experience to the next level. Engagely.ai's Conversational AI Bots deliver effective customer experience on any desired channel and in the customer's preferred language using its proprietary ML engine." About Curatio Healthcare: Established in 2005, Curatio in Latin means "healing". Curatio has constantly been striving to offer effective solutions to the day-to-day challenges that paediatricians, cosmetologists, dermatologists encounter in their practice. Extensive market research and state-of-the-art R&D are the tools we employ to bring out innovative and effective solutions for these challenges. Our vision is to be a respected dermatology company that brings in innovative and affordable products that address the needs of customers in dermatology. We believe that we are just custodians of the ideas we get from the dermatology/pediatric fraternity. Therefore, our responsibility is to convert these ideas into efficacious products. So, our ears are always tuned into market demands.

At Curatio, the spirit of innovation is a way of life in all aspects of business operations, be it formulation, packaging, distribution, training, marketing etc. We believe each employee is the soul of Curatio and we can grow only if each and every individual grows. About Engagely.ai: Engagely.ai is an enterprise-grade Conversational AI. With its suite of Omnichannel and multilingual Chatbots, Voicebots, Whatsapp Bots, and Social media bots, Engagely.ai is capable of automated cognitive decision making to improve customer experience, agent productivity, and reduce operational costs. Enabled with the No-Code platform and NLP, our bots integrate seamlessly into clients' existing systems in a short time to provide a valuable experience to the business users.

