Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank credit growth to remain slower in near term: Report

In October 2020, disbursements under ECLGS scheme were Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which is higher than gross bank credit growth of Rs one lakh crore (in absolute terms from May 2020 to October 2020), it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:38 IST
Bank credit growth to remain slower in near term: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bank credit growth is likely to remain moderate in the near term as lenders will continue to remain risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty, says a report. The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5.6 per cent.

"The overall credit growth is expected to remain slower in the near term as banks are being selective in giving fresh loans due to asset quality concerns," Care Ratings said in a report. It said though the interest rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are falling (by 115bps from October 2019 to October 2020), pickup in the incremental credit has not been seen.

The services, retail and agriculture and allied segment registered a growth of 9.5 per cent, 9.3 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively in October 2020. Industrial segment registered a degrowth of 1.7 per cent during the same period as compared with a growth of 3.4 per cent in October 2019.

Home loans, which have a large share in retail credit, registered growth of 8.2 per cent in October 2020 (lowest in last five years). "This indicates though banks are offering various festive offers on home loans, individuals are not taking fresh loans (e.g. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank reduced interest rate by 10-15bps on home loans)," the report said.

The rating agency said the bank credit growth from May 2020 (Rs 91.08 lakh crore) to October 2020 (Rs 92.13 lakh crore) has been mainly supported by disbursements in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme which is extended further till March 31, 2021. In October 2020, disbursements under ECLGS scheme were Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which is higher than gross bank credit growth of Rs one lakh crore (in absolute terms from May 2020 to October 2020), it said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...

South Koreans, Chinese clash on social media over Chinese-style Kimchi winning international certificate

Chinas efforts to win an international certification for Pao Cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan, is turning into a social media showdown between Chinese and South Korean netizens over the origin of Kimchi, a staple Korean cuisine ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020