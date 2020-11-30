Commerce ministry for imposing anti-dumping duty on radial tyres from Thailand

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of a certain tye of radial tyres from Thailand, to protect domestic manufacturers from cheap inbound shipments of the product, according to a notification. The ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended a duty of up to USD 527.08 per tonne on imports of 'new pneumatic radial tyres of rubber for buses and lorries, with or without tubes and/or flaps' from Thailand for five years.

After completing its probe, the DGTR has concluded that the product has been exported to India from Thailand below its normal value which has impacted the domestic industry. "The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty...so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry," the notification has said.

The finance ministry will take the final decision to impose the duty, which would give a level-playing field to domestic players in global markets. The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association had filed an application before the directorate on behalf of the domestic industry alleging dumping of radial tyres from Thailand.

On December 2, 2019, the DGTR initiated the probe to determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping of the goods, originating in or exported from Thailand. Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters..