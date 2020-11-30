Internshala launches 1-day Dream Internship with Decathlon, Jio Saavn, and Bhumi

Internshala, the internship and training platform has launched the second season of 1-Day Dream Internships. The initiative brings 1-day internship opportunities for the students of India, with their dream companies like Decathlon, Jio Saavn, and Bhumi. The interested students can apply to the internships by 2nd December 2020 here. Under this initiative, the selected interns will get an opportunity to experience the culture of their favorite brands. In addition to this, they stand an opportunity to earn an internship certificate, a stipend as high as INR 10,000. On the launch of 1-day Dream Internship, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Internshala has been bringing meaningful internship experiences to the students of India since 2010. 1-day Dream Internship is another of our initiatives that aims to bring an exciting internship experience for the students packed in just one day.” He further added, “Students who are selected for the internships under this initiative will get to virtually experience the culture of their dream companies, meet their team, and learn about the functioning of different teams.” For more details and to apply to the internships, vist: https://bit.ly/1dreamIship PWRPWR