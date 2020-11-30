Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 bn all-stock deal

Douglas Peterson, the CEO of S&P Global, will hold that title at the combined company. Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit, will become a special advisor to the company for a year after the deal closes. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:22 IST
S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 bn all-stock deal

S&P Global is buying IHS Markit in a USD 44 billion all-stock deal that brings together two of the largest data providers to Wall Street. Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global stock.

Current S&P Global shareholders will own approximately 67.75 per cent of the combined company, while shareholders of IHS Markit, based in London, will own about 32.25 per cent. The transaction puts IHS Markit's enterprise value at USD 44 billion, including USD 4.8 billion of debt.

The combined company will be headquartered in New York, where S&P Global is based, with a substantial presence in key global markets across North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Douglas Peterson, the CEO of S&P Global, will hold that title at the combined company. Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit, will become a special advisor to the company for a year after the deal closes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year. It needs the approval of both companies' shareholders..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-M registers rise in pre-placement offers

Chennai Nov 30 PTI Pre-placement Offers PPO for the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Madras, have seen a rise during 2020-21 when compared with last year. The first phase of campus placement is set to commence on December 1.As many as 18...

Consign chemical weapons to history, UN chief urges, honouring victims

In a message commemorating the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, on Monday, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said that the use of such weapons anywhere, by anyone, under any circumstances, is intolerable and a serious...

Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held...

PRIME hub inaugurated in Meghalaya to provide skill-based learning to youth

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the first rural PRIME hub of the state at Songsak in East Garo Hills as a step towards imparting skill-based learning to young people, an official said. In the next few years, 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020