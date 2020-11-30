With footfalls growing, Hyderabad airport returns to normalcy

The operations at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) are back to normal with the passenger footfall increasing to over 30,000 daily in November, GHIAL said on Monday. This number is over 10 times the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25, GHIAL said on Monday.

From about 3,000 domestic passengers daily in the first few weeks post-recommencement of domestic operations from May 25, the passenger footfall has now increased to over 30,000 daily in November 2020, whichis over 10 times from the re-start," the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said in a White Paper. The airport has handled over three million domestic passengers from the day of recommencement till November 23, 2020, it said.

As the number of passengers grows steadily and confidence in air travel rising, the worst has passed. With new hope and vigour, the operations at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport are normalising, it said. Hyderabad has also seen an uptick in the air traffic movement (ATM), it said.

Over 35,000 domestic flights were handled from the day of recommencement to November 23, it said. The number of domestic passengers on a single day touched the 37,000-mark recently, the highest since the recommencement of domestic operations, it said.

Crossing the three-million-passenger-mark is a testimony to the growing passenger confidence in air travel. With the government allowing the airlines to operate 70 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 capacity, GMR Hyderabad International Airport is all geared up for the safe travel of passengers with many contact-less initiatives at the airport," a GMR Hyderabad International Airport spokesperson said.

The concern over access to RT-PCR test reports is also addressed with the recent launch of COVID-19 testing facility at the airport, the spokesperson said. "With the steady increase in traffic in line with Hyderabads economic resurgence, we are hopeful that we will soon reach the pre-COVID-19 level in terms of operations," the spokesperson added.