Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Queensland lifts most state border curbs in boost to economy

Australia's Queensland state on Tuesday lifted border restrictions on the country's two most populous states for the first time in more than eight months, reuniting families and aiding the country's economic recovery. Residents from all of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria will now be allowed to freely travel to Queensland.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 05:55 IST
Australia's Queensland lifts most state border curbs in boost to economy

Australia's Queensland state on Tuesday lifted border restrictions on the country's two most populous states for the first time in more than eight months, reuniting families and aiding the country's economic recovery.

Residents from all of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria will now be allowed to freely travel to Queensland. Some areas of NSW were briefly allowed to travel to Queensland in July, though these rights were quickly rescinded. Road check points between Queensland and NSW were removed in the early hours on Tuesday, while the first flights landed at 6am local time with passengers arriving in Brisbane Airport greeted by a singer and a piano player.

"I'm going to see my dad. We lost our mum in January and its been gut wrenching," one woman told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. She did not give her name. Queensland state, a popular holiday destination, has taken one of Australia's hardest lines on border restrictions. While it has won favour among most of the state's residents, it has frustrated federal leaders who argued it was unnecessary when NSW particularly was recording only a handful of cases each day.

Since then, NSW and Victoria have each gone more than three weeks without any locally acquired infections. With international travel banned, Queensland hopes to see a wave of domestic tourists for the busy summer season.

There are 26 flights scheduled to arrive in Queensland from Victoria and NSW on Tuesday. Residents of South Australia are still prohibited from travelling to Queensland after more than 30 cases were detected in recent weeks.

Australia has recorded nearly 28,000 COVID-19 infections to date, according to health ministry data, far fewer than many other developed countries. Victoria accounts for more than 90% of the country's 905 deaths.

Also Read: Once Australia's COVID-19 hotspot, Victoria goes 28 days without an infection

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report

British and European Union negotiators have the options in front of them to conclude a Brexit free-trade deal this week, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday, expressing hope that they would succeed.There is a...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Arcadia retail group collapses into administration httpson.ft.com3fU0pRc - ExxonMobil slashes...

U.S. judge rejects $648 mln Bayer PCB contamination settlement

A federal judge has rejected Bayer AGs proposed 648 million settlement of class-action litigation by cities and other claimants over contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, made by the former Monsanto Co.In a Nov. 25 decision...

Biden speaks with UN chief, discusses strengthening partnership on urgent global issues

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterresas as the two discussed the need to strengthen their partnership on urgent global issues including combatting COVID-19, the transition said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020