Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurobindo Pharma completes sale of Natrol LLC to New Mountain Capital

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of Natrol LLC, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital. Earlier, Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan had said that proceeds from Natrol's divestiture will be used to reduce debt and other new strategic initiatives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:28 IST
Aurobindo Pharma completes sale of Natrol LLC to New Mountain Capital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of Natrol LLC, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital. In October this year, the company had announced that it had inked a pact to divest Natrol LLC to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million.

"The aforesaid transaction has been completed on November 30, 2020," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Aurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol in December 2014.

Natrol's annual sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, stood at around USD 157 million. Earlier, Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan had said that proceeds from Natrol's divestiture will be used to reduce debt and other new strategic initiatives.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics, to serve as his transportation secretary. Bidens selection of his nominee to lead the Trans...

Turkey orders detention of 82 military personnel over suspected Gulen links -Anadolu

Turkey ordered the detention of 82 military personnel in an operation targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday. Operations targeting the ne...

Shiv Sena MLA, son summoned by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and son Vihang in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. The ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions...

Motadata recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration 2020

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- Mindarray Systems global product company offering IT Operations management product suite for Hybrid infrastructure under the brand name Motadata, announced it has been recognised as representativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020