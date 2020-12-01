Left Menu
UK house price inflation hits highest in almost 6 years-Nationwide

In annual terms, prices rose by 6.5%, Nationwide said. Prices rose by 0.9% from October, a slight acceleration in the monthly growth pace. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.5% annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.3%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:41 IST
British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday as the country's housing market booms even while the broader economy struggles with coronavirus. In annual terms, prices rose by 6.5%, Nationwide said.

Prices rose by 0.9% from October, a slight acceleration in the monthly growth pace. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.5% annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.3%. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

