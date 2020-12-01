Singapore Airlines appoints Chen Sy Yen as General Manager for India

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chen Sy Yen as its new General Manager for India. Yen's appointment to the post is effective from November 29, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a release.

He succeeds David Lim, who served the position for about four years. Yen will be based out of Mumbai - Singapore Airlines' head office for India operations, the airline started.

Taking over from Lim, Yen will now oversee all India operations for SIA, the release said. In his new role as GM for India, Chen is entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing SIA's global vision while ensuring the fruition of the company's business objectives in the country, the airline said.

Earlier, he was posted at Frankfurt as GM for Germany, Switzerland & Austria since 2017, SIA said. "Despite the current COVID-19 scenario, the aviation industry in India exhibits immense promise.

"And as General Manager India I look forward to contributing my expertise to the continued success story of the airline," Yen was quoted as saying in the release. With over 27 years of experience with the company, Yen has held various key positions at the SIA head office in Singapore as well as at overseas markets - including the US, Japan, Malaysia and Europe, the release said.