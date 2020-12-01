Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore Airlines appoints Chen Sy Yen as General Manager for India

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chen Sy Yen as its new General Manager for India. Yen's appointment to the post is effective from November 29, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a release. He succeeds David Lim, who served the position for about four years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:08 IST
Singapore Airlines appoints Chen Sy Yen as General Manager for India

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chen Sy Yen as its new General Manager for India. Yen's appointment to the post is effective from November 29, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a release.

He succeeds David Lim, who served the position for about four years. Yen will be based out of Mumbai - Singapore Airlines' head office for India operations, the airline started.

Taking over from Lim, Yen will now oversee all India operations for SIA, the release said. In his new role as GM for India, Chen is entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing SIA's global vision while ensuring the fruition of the company's business objectives in the country, the airline said.

Earlier, he was posted at Frankfurt as GM for Germany, Switzerland & Austria since 2017, SIA said. "Despite the current COVID-19 scenario, the aviation industry in India exhibits immense promise.

"And as General Manager India I look forward to contributing my expertise to the continued success story of the airline," Yen was quoted as saying in the release. With over 27 years of experience with the company, Yen has held various key positions at the SIA head office in Singapore as well as at overseas markets - including the US, Japan, Malaysia and Europe, the release said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders invests in USA's Major League Cricket

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament. As per the deal, Kni...

Debenhams' future in doubt as JD Sports ends takeover talks

The future of struggling British department store chain Debenhams is in doubt after JD Sports Fashion said on Tuesday it would not pursue a rescue takeover.JD Sports Fashion...confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams r...

Also best that diplomatic conversations not misrepresented for political purposes: MEA on comments by Canadian leaders on farmers in India.

Also best that diplomatic conversations not misrepresented for political purposes MEA on comments by Canadian leaders on farmers in India....

China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020