Tyre maker Maxxis India eyes 5 pc mkt share in Tamil Nadu by 2021

To attain 5 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu by 2021, Maxxis will focus on the top level tyre dealer showrooms to promote the range of tyres both for the scooter and motorcycle segment, said the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Tuesday said it is looking to secure by next year 5 per cent market share of the total tyre sales in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the fastest growing markets for the company. Besides, Maxxis also plans to add 200 premium dealerships in the southern region by 2021, the company said in a release. The tyre maker has close to 600 dealers at present across south India. The company plans to promote its range of products for two-wheelers by focusing on top level tyre showrooms across the state besides strengthening the existing set up, Maxxis India said in a release. To attain 5 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu by 2021, Maxxis will focus on the top level tyre dealer showrooms to promote the range of tyres both for the scooter and motorcycle segment, said the release. The company will also strengthen the current channel partners and dealer network with a focus on engaging customers oriented towards performance and quality, it added. "The year 2020 marks five years of Maxxis in India. We are happy with the progress we've made so far. It is time for us to take the next leap and with the product quality and durability, we would like to focus on the premium end of the market," said Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India. "We plan to capture 5 per cent of the tyre market in Tamil Nadu by 2021. To achieve this vision, we are aiming to add 200 premium dealerships under Maxxis portfolio in the region by next year," he said. Maxxis India is targeting to capture a market share of at least 15 per cent of India's two-wheeler tyre market by 2023, as per its earlier announcement. India market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis's global vision to become one of the top five tyre manufacturers in the world by 2026. Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand, Ahmedabad facility will be exported to South Asia and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years, it said. The company also has plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the four-wheeler tyres market.

