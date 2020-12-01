New kids book "Vahana Masterclass" launched by Italian Writer Alfredo Covelli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alfredo Covelli, an Italy based author today launched his new book Vahana Masterclass for children and Young Audience in the Indian market. Targeted towards readers' age (from 8 to 12 years) the books will be illustrated and published by Scholastic India. Indian mythology and culture is very popular among other countries, they admire the way we worship our god and goddesses. Our culture is simple yet powerful that people of any country feels connected with it.

The warmth and love of culture is so unique that it not only inspires our Indian authors but authors from other country to explore more about it. Alfredo had a keen interest in our Indian culture and mythology which inspired him to write a story on Lord Ganesh for children. The book narrates the story of the Ganesha looking for a new vahana to accompany him to all the great adventures around the cosmos. After millenniums of service, the great VahanaMushika, holy mount of Lord Ganesha is about to retire to live the rest of his life in meditation. For this reason, 4 young mice (3 months each) are selected from different parts of India: intelligent Anand from Kolkata (selected by Goddess Kali), devoted Kanu from Gujarat (selected by Lord Krishna), brave Karthik from Chennai (selected by the other Vahanas), and compassionate Gitanjali from Uttarakhand (selected by Prakriti, the nature).

They will be trained by Master Mushika, they will face demons and terrible dangers, and at the end, just one of them will be elected the next Vahan of Lord Ganesha. "I am excited to launch my first book in India. I always had a profound interest in the Indian culture and Hindu religion, which inspired me to write this book. Vahana Masterclass is my first book in English, the first for the Indian market, and the first for the children. The book is an epic adventure of four mice and their journey towards becoming Ganesha's next vahana. It is a sort of Indian Harry Potter with mice and I am hopeful that it will attract the interest of young audience. I suppose this book is inhabited by my love, will and devotion," said Alfredo Covelli, commenting on the book.

Born in 1979, Alfredo Covelli is an Italian writer, screenwriter, film producer and teacher,and novelist working worldwide and based in in Rome, Lazio, Italy. After college he started working as an Assistant Director in Italian feature films and TV series. In 2005 he won the main Italian screenwriting contest (PremioSolinas) and starting writing feature films and TV series. In 2012 he created his production company MEPRODUCODASOLO and started producing short and feature films, selected by main international film festivals such Venice, Cannes, Rome and BFI London, distributed in theatres and broadcasted on TV.

He worked as script consultant in India and Scotland. He's teacher of screenwriting at the Italian National Film Institute (CSC, Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia). He is a producer known for Pure Hearts (2017), Goodbye Darling, I'm Off to Fight (2016) and Off Road (2013). Full of Demons, darkness, courage and compassion - the book highlights the author's wild and luminous imagination. The illustrations are made by Indian artist ZainabTambawalla. The book is now available in real bookstores and on the web through the Scholastic website, Amazon and Flipkart.

