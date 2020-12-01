Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic Penicillamine tablets

The company has received approval to market its Penicillamine tablets USP, 250 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a regulatory filing. The product is a generic version of Mylan Specialty LP's Depen tablets in the same strength, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:32 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic Penicillamine tablets
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Penicillamine tablets used for treatment of Wilson's disease and Cystinuria in the American market. The company has received approval to market its Penicillamine tablets USP, 250 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of Mylan Specialty LP's Depen tablets in the same strength, it added. The tablets would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility and is expected to be launched shortly, Lupin said.

According to the IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, Penicillamine tablets USP had a total annual sale of around USD 4 million in the US, Lupin said. Penicillamine Tablets USP, 250 mg, are indicated in the treatment of Wilson's disease, Cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy, it added.

Shares of Lupin on Tuesday closed at Rs 909.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.01 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt offers to set up committee to look into farmers' issues; Union reps seek repeal of farm laws

The government on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, as three union ministers and senior officials met representatives of 35 agitating organisations. Sources sai...

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in connection with the multicrore rupees Saradha scam. Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice s...

EU Commission to authorise COVID-19 vaccines days after regulatory approval

The European Commission is likely to give the final authorisation for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines days after the EU drug regulator approves them, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Monday.The European Medicines Agency EMA said e...

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccinations before Christmas; trials to transport vaccine and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.Americans to begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas OfficialAfter a Thanksgiving weekend when the number of people traveling through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020