Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro near three-month high as dollar takes a hit; Bitcoin at new high

The euro was close to a three-month high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar fell on expectations of more monetary stimulus from the United States and a strengthening recovery elsewhere pushed up riskier currencies. One of the currencies to watch was the New Zealand dollar, which was on course to reach its highest since June 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:25 IST
FOREX-Euro near three-month high as dollar takes a hit; Bitcoin at new high

The euro was close to a three-month high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar fell on expectations of more monetary stimulus from the United States and a strengthening recovery elsewhere pushed up riskier currencies.

One of the currencies to watch was the New Zealand dollar, which was on course to reach its highest since June 2018. Bitcoin reached a record high of $19,918. Traders were watching for the next hurdle of $20,000 for the cryptocurrency.

Investors are short dollars as optimism about promising vaccine trials drives buying of riskier currencies and higher- yielding assets outside the United States. Worries about rising coronavirus cases have not provided the dollar with much support. Speculation is growing that the Federal Reserve will act to support the economy through a tough winter before vaccinations become available.

The Fed meets to set policy on Dec. 15 and 16. Before then - on Tuesday and Wednesday - Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear before Congress, and his remarks will be closely watched for any clues as to the Fed's next moves. Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify on the CARES Act, under which Congress made $2 trillion available to the Treasury as coronavirus aid, a large portion of which was aimed to support the FOMC’s lending programs.

Less than two weeks ago, Mnuchin cut off the programs, requesting that the Fed return unused funds and declined any extension. "With all that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the two officials have to say on the matter, and whether Powell will hint at other ways in stimulating the U.S, economy from a monetary policy front," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

"The U.S. government has yet to agree with Congress on a new fiscal package, something that makes the case for the Fed to act in December more likely," Pissouros said. If that happens, "the U.S. dollar and other safe havens could come under selling pressure." Euro/dollar was up 0.3% at $1.1964, close to $1.2004, its highest since Sept. 1. An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was down 0.2% at 91.79 .

Euro zone inflation remained in negative territory for the fourth straight month in November, reinforcing European Central Bank concerns that the drop in prices may persist as deflationary forces intensify amid a deep recession. "The euro won't go up fast," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale. It "will only do so as the dollar falls more broadly."

The euro zone "will likely lag other countries which aren't standing so firmly in the way of currency appreciation. The Nokkie and the Swedish crown ought to do better than the euro next year," Juckes said. The Norwegian crown rose 0.4% against the dollar to trade at 8.8590. The Swedish crown rose 0.5% at 8.5345. Both gained versus the euro, too, albeit by a smaller amount.

The British pound rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3347, after reaching a three-month high of $1.3409 earlier in the session. The Australian dollar inched up 0.1% at 0.7349. The New Zealand dollar was close to breaking a more than two-year high above 0.7051, last rising 0.3% at 0.7029.

The Canadian dollar rose 0.3% at 1.2971 against its U.S. counterpart, shy of a two-year high.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt never spoke about vaccinating entire country, says Health Secretary Bhushan

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government had never spoken about vaccinating the entire country for the coronavirus pandemic. At a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there mig...

On Statehood Day, CM expresses gratitude to creators of Nagaland

Nagaland celebrated its 58th Statehood Day on Tuesday with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembering with immense gratitude all those leaders who by their sacrifices ensured the creation of the state. It was on this day in 1963 that the then p...

PLI schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices received positive response from industry: Govt

Production-linked incentive PLI schemes for bulk drugs and medical devices have received a positive response from the industry, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday. For the PLI scheme for bulk drugs, 215 applications h...

Castrol India appoints Deepesh Baxi as CFO, whole time director

Lubricant maker Castrol India on Tuesday named Deepesh Baxi as its Chief Financial Officer CFO and Whole Time Director, replacing Rashmi Joshi, who will be stepping down from her current position on December 31. Baxi, who is currently Finan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020