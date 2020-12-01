Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yamaha reports 35 pc sales growth in November

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months as compared with the same year-ago period following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown, the two wheeler maker said in a statement. With a strong focus in 2020, Yamaha has registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July (as against July 2019), 14.8 per cent growth in August, 17 per cent growth in September and 31 per cent growth in October 2020 as compared to October 2019, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:28 IST
Yamaha reports 35 pc sales growth in November

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent increase in sales in November at 53,208 units as compared with 39,406 units in the same month last year. The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months as compared with the same year-ago period following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown, the two wheeler maker said in a statement.

With a strong focus in 2020, Yamaha has registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July (as against July 2019), 14.8 per cent growth in August, 17 per cent growth in September and 31 per cent growth in October 2020 as compared to October 2019, it added. "The company expects overall demand to grow in 2021 owing to a varied demand of personal mobility," the company said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt never spoke about vaccinating entire country, says Health Secretary Bhushan

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government had never spoken about vaccinating the entire country for the coronavirus pandemic. At a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there mig...

On Statehood Day, CM expresses gratitude to creators of Nagaland

Nagaland celebrated its 58th Statehood Day on Tuesday with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembering with immense gratitude all those leaders who by their sacrifices ensured the creation of the state. It was on this day in 1963 that the then p...

PLI schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices received positive response from industry: Govt

Production-linked incentive PLI schemes for bulk drugs and medical devices have received a positive response from the industry, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday. For the PLI scheme for bulk drugs, 215 applications h...

Castrol India appoints Deepesh Baxi as CFO, whole time director

Lubricant maker Castrol India on Tuesday named Deepesh Baxi as its Chief Financial Officer CFO and Whole Time Director, replacing Rashmi Joshi, who will be stepping down from her current position on December 31. Baxi, who is currently Finan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020