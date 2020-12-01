Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika Leads Industry Growth with 11,478 Domestic Sales in November'20

Cumulatively Sonalika has overall (Dom + Exports) recorded 92,913 tractors sales in FY’21 YTD (April- Nov’20) Speaking his thoughts, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “I am pleased to share that our strategy to offer customised farming solutions has won us the farmer’s trust in our technologically advanced products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:45 IST
Sonalika Leads Industry Growth with 11,478 Domestic Sales in November'20

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Sonalika Tractors, one of India’s leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on month during FY’21 in the company’s technologically advanced, customised product portfolio. The undaunted support of farmers during the pre-season as well as during the festival season has powered the company to clock an extraordinary 71% Domestic growth in November’20 to sell 11,478 tractors, surpassing the est. industry growth of around 49%. Cumulatively Sonalika has overall (Dom + Exports) recorded 92,913 tractors sales in FY’21 YTD (April- Nov’20)

Speaking his thoughts, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “I am pleased to share that our strategy to offer customised farming solutions has won us the farmer’s trust in our technologically advanced products. This noteworthy trust has powered us to surpass industry growth month after month by a significant margin. Our customised tractors and implements are designed with advanced features to offer significant increase in the farmer’s productivity and thus making us the No.1 choice for farmers. Sonalika has sold 11,478 tractors in November’20, registering a remarkable 71% growth which is the highest in the industry and powered us to surpass the industry growth of 49%(Est.).”He added, “As we enter the festive season in southern region, farming activities are at peak during this time of the year. We are fully geared up with our Mahabali series, which is the World’s first Puddling special tractor custom made to meet the crop and soil requirements of southern India farmers. The Mahabali range is designed with advanced features and has been developed especially for the southern states based on the valuable consumer insights. It is powered by Maha Torque, Maha Speed and Maha Comfort to significantly increase farmer’s productivity and income level.”Image 1: Mahabali TractorImage 2: Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group PWRPWR

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality plunged to severe level in Ghaziabad, while it remained very poor across Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data provided by a government agency on Tuesday. The presence of pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 al...

Delhi HC adjourns to Jan 4 application to allow withdrawal from PMC Bank for emergencies

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to January 4 an application seeking directions to include all financial emergencies arising out of the necessity from education, marriage and other genuine financial needs as grounds for depositors ...

Lanka's highest court rejects petitions from Muslims against COVID-19 cremations

Sri Lankas Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by members of the Muslim community against the governments regulation that makes cremations mandatory for COVID-related deaths. Some 12 petitioners had challenged the official ga...

"The processes are painfully bureaucratic", says KAM on multiple levies in Kenya

Staggered by COVID-19 the business in Kenya is reeling due to multiple levies and taxes applied by national and county governments, said Kenya Association of Manufacturers KAM, according to a report by The Star. The charges reportedly inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020