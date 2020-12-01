Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb aims for up to $35 bln valuation in IPO

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is looking to sell up to $2.6 billion in stock in its planned initial public offering, which could value the home rental firm at as much as $34.8 billion in the last blockbuster U.S. IPO of the year. The company set a target price range to sell 51.9 million shares at between $44 and $50 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:36 IST
Airbnb aims for up to $35 bln valuation in IPO

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is looking to sell up to $2.6 billion in stock in its planned initial public offering, which could value the home rental firm at as much as $34.8 billion in the last blockbuster U.S. IPO of the year.

The company set a target price range to sell 51.9 million shares at between $44 and $50 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing. Including the option shares, Airbnb is aiming to raise about $2.85 billion at the upper end of the range. At the top of its target range, the IPO would give Airbnb a fully diluted valuation, which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units, of $34.8 billion, nearly double the $18 billion Airbnb was worth in an April private fundraising round.

Airbnb's market capitalization at $50 per share would total $30 billion. Airbnb, which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB, made its IPO registration public earlier this month and showed that it turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters was the first to report in October that Airbnb was aiming to raise around $3 billion in its IPO that could value it at more than $30 billion. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused China of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions...

OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

The OPEC oil producers cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions on Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic. Member...

Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was good and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The minister told the media after Tuesdays talks that...

Facebook-backed digital coin Libra renamed Diem in quest for approval

Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra has been rebranded Diem in a renewed effort to gain regulatory approval by stressing the projects independence.Plans for Libra, first floated by Facebook last year, were slimmed-down in April after regul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020