Several people injured by car in pedestrian zone in German town

A car hit and injured several people in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, police said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Public broadcaster SWR reported that the driver had been detained by police, adding that details of the incident were unclear. SWR added that one person appeared to have been killed in the incident, citing eyewitnesses.

