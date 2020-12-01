Left Menu
Several people injured by car in pedestrian zone in German town

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:53 IST
Several people injured by car in pedestrian zone in German town

A car hit and injured several people in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, police said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Public broadcaster SWR reported that the driver had been detained by police, adding that details of the incident were unclear. SWR added that one person appeared to have been killed in the incident, citing eyewitnesses.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

