MakeMyTrip introduces 'Special Bubble Holidays' for Goa

MakeMyTrip will be leasing out a part of the entire property for the duration of the holiday to minimize any outside interaction for the bubble holiday travellers. "While people have spent a good part of the year indoors, travel booking trends clearly suggest that people are ready to head out again for vacation while following safety protocols," MakeMyTrip founder and group executive chairman Deep Kalra said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:55 IST
MakeMyTrip introduces 'Special Bubble Holidays' for Goa
Representative Image

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Special Bubble Holidays' for travellers, in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company and Air Asia, to ensure safety from the start till the end of holiday. The company has initially introduced the 'Special Bubble Holidays' for Goa, which is open for booking on MakeMyTrip App, from November 24 for travel planned around Christmas, with check-in on December 23 and check-out on December 27, according to a statement.

As part of the 'Special Bubble Holidays', travellers will have to first undergo COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test, followed by private on-ground transfers in sanitised cabs to the airport from where they will be escorted to designated check-in counters at the airport. With all requisite safety measures followed on the flight, the baggage will be sanitized, transferred and checked-in at the hotel property, allowing a hands-free, convenient and contactless check-in at the hotel.

The package will include 'MySafety' assured luxury stay options at Cidade de Goa (IHCL SeleQtions), the statement said. MakeMyTrip will be leasing out a part of the entire property for the duration of the holiday to minimize any outside interaction for the bubble holiday travellers.

"While people have spent a good part of the year indoors, travel booking trends clearly suggest that people are ready to head out again for vacation while following safety protocols," MakeMyTrip founder and group executive chairman Deep Kalra said. "With Special Bubble Holidays, we are responding creatively and responsibly to fulfil travellers' aspirations by putting safety at the heart of this offering. Streamlining logistics while minimizing interaction, we have put together a holiday that will be safe, seamless and self-contained to ensure you can focus on just your holiday while leaving all the spadework to us," he added.

