F Born AG sells Tata Coffee shares worth over Rs 23 cr

As per Praj Industries' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, TATA Capital Financial Services Ltd held 7.24 per cent stake in the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:30 IST
F Born AG on Tuesday sold more than 22 lakh shares of Tata Coffee Ltd, worth over Rs 23 crore, through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available on the NSE, F Born AG offloaded 22,21,734 shares of Tata Coffee at an average price of Rs 105.16 a piece. This took the total deal value to Rs 23.36 crore.

F Born AG is a public shareholder of Tata Coffee Ltd and held 1.92 per cent stake in the company, according to its shareholding data for September 2020 quarter. Shares of Tata Coffee on Tuesday settled 2.18 per cent higher at Rs 105.50 on the NSE.

In a separate transaction, TATA Capital Financial Services sold more than 11 lakh shares of Praj Industries Ltd, worth over Rs 10 crore, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE. TATA Capital sold 11,64,614 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 91.16, valuing the deal at about Rs 10.61 crore.

As per Praj Industries' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, TATA Capital Financial Services Ltd held 7.24 per cent stake in the company. Shares of Praj Industries on Tuesday closed 7.26 per cent higher at Rs 93.10 on the NSE.

