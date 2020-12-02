Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyble Expands Technical Leadership

Cyble, a fast-emerging Cyber Threat Intelligence Service & Solutions provider, today announced that it has appointed Arnab Chakraverty as Director, Products.

ANI | Atlanta | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:56 IST
Cyble Expands Technical Leadership
Cyble welcomes Arnab Chakraverty as Director, Products. Image Credit: ANI

Atlanta [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyble, a fast-emerging Cyber Threat Intelligence Service & Solutions provider, today announced that it has appointed Arnab Chakraverty as Director, Products. Arnab comes with over 15 years of experience, including more than 12 years in the cybersecurity domain, and has been actively involved in the research and development of numerous cybersecurity products. His previous experience is exemplary and comes from working with organisations such as FireEye, RSA Security and Tata ELXSI. He is well respected within the global cyber security ecosystem. He is also well-known for helping numerous customers with recommendations for their Security Operations Centres and suggestions for expanding their security posture. A Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Computer Science from the International Institute of Information Technology - Kolkata, Arnab successfully completed the Technical Leadership Program through EMC in association with IIM-B. He is also highly fluent with ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF prerequisites.

"I extend a warm welcome to Arnab, who will play a pivotal role in keeping Cyble's solution platform at the cutting edge. Together, we look forward to achieving an industry-leading position in the near future," said Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble. "I am excited to join this dynamic team with a big vision. At Cyble, we will commit ourselves to resolving challenging security issues for our clients through an innovative defence platform and aim to become the leading partner of choice in the marketplace," said Chakraverty.

Beenu also added, "We have steadily strengthened our global service and delivery capabilities by expanding our team for fulfilling our growth plan across multiple geographies." Cyble has rapidly grown to become a force to reckon with in the field of dark web visibility assessment and cyber-risk evaluation, aiding multiple organizations in safeguarding their systems. With an impressive client base comprising Fortune 500 companies as well as multiple SMEs, Cyble has carved its niche through strategic partnerships as a trusted digital risk and security advisor to industry-leading organizations. One of Cyble's most recent achievements happened on November 30, 2020, when it was recognized by Newshunt 360 as one of the top UK-based cyber security start-ups to look forward to.

Earlier in 2020, Cyble also appointed Dhanalakshmi PK as Associate Director, Malware and Intelligence Research, to give further impetus to its Research & Development efforts. Dhanalakshmi also comes with over 13 years of experience in Cybersecurity with special focus on Malware Analysis, Reverse Engineering, Network Security, Cloud security, Cyber Forensics, and Information Security. Prior to joining Cyble, she worked as threat researcher at esteemed companies such as Zscaler, Wells Fargo and McAfee, among others. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's president rejects bill that would boost enrichment

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected a bill approved by parliament that would have suspended UN inspections and boosted uranium enrichment, saying it was harmful to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal...

SC rejects Vedanta’s interim plea to inspect, operate closed Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the interim plea of mining major Vedanta Ltd seeking permission to inspect its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which is closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, and to operate it ...

Explosive device injures policeman in Ethiopian capital

A small explosion shook the Bole district of Ethiopias capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, witnesses and authorities said, lightly injuring one policeman at the scene during attempts at a controlled detonation.The government has accused the nor...

Problems of protesting farmers should be immediately resolved by govt: BSP

By Nishant Ketu Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi.Speaking to ANI on the issue, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020