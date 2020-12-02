Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Tesco to repay 585 mln stg in pandemic business rates relief

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it will repay 585 million pounds ($785 million) of COVID-19 pandemic business rates relief it received from the government as some of the risks of the crisis were behind it. Britain's supermarket groups have performed well during the pandemic but have been criticised by lawmakers and media for paying shareholders dividends whilst receiving taxpayer money in the form of property tax relief.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:07 IST
Britain's Tesco to repay 585 mln stg in pandemic business rates relief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it will repay 585 million pounds ($785 million) of COVID-19 pandemic business rates relief it received from the government as some of the risks of the crisis were behind it.

Britain's supermarket groups have performed well during the pandemic but have been criticised by lawmakers and media for paying shareholders dividends whilst receiving taxpayer money in the form of property tax relief. Last month Tesco estimated the pandemic would cost it 725 million pounds this year - well in excess of the rates relief received.

"While business rates relief was a critical support at a time of significant uncertainty, some of the potential risks we faced are now behind us," said Tesco Chief Executive Ken Murphy. The group will work with the UK government and devolved administrations on the best means of repaying the money.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's president rejects bill that would boost enrichment

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected a bill approved by parliament that would have suspended UN inspections and boosted uranium enrichment, saying it was harmful to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal...

SC rejects Vedanta’s interim plea to inspect, operate closed Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the interim plea of mining major Vedanta Ltd seeking permission to inspect its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which is closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, and to operate it ...

Explosive device injures policeman in Ethiopian capital

A small explosion shook the Bole district of Ethiopias capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, witnesses and authorities said, lightly injuring one policeman at the scene during attempts at a controlled detonation.The government has accused the nor...

Problems of protesting farmers should be immediately resolved by govt: BSP

By Nishant Ketu Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi.Speaking to ANI on the issue, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020