Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys, Rolls-Royce ink strategic partnership for aerospace engineering in India

Going forward, RollsRoyce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys, the statement said. Through robust investments over the last two decades, Infosys has established an industry leading position in engineering services and is delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:33 IST
Infosys, Rolls-Royce ink strategic partnership for aerospace engineering in India

Indian IT services firm Infosys and Rolls-Royce, an aerospace and defence technology major, on Wednesday announced signing a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for the latter's Civil Aerospace business. As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will "transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys", a statement said.

However, the number of people who will move to Infosys was not disclosed. "Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce," it added.

Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. "Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent," he added.

Jayaraman said the company is committed to India and remains positive about the long-term prospects in this market. "We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys," Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said.

He said the company has had a "long and fruitful association" with Rolls-Royce and expressed confidence that the "talent will be a great addition to Infosys' deep experience in turbomachinery". "We look forward to continuing to deliver industry leading solutions to our clients in the aerospace and defence sectors and beyond, while providing a great career path to our new colleagues within a rapidly growing ecosystem," he said. Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce Engineering and R&D services. The centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, RollsRoyce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys, the statement said.

Through robust investments over the last two decades, Infosys has established an industry leading position in engineering services and is delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries, it added. The ability to take over customer centres, seamlessly integrate them and leverage strong native engineering and digital capabilities has enabled Infosys to deliver enhanced services while optimising operational costs for its customers. The engineering centre for civil aerospace will strengthen Infosys' existing capabilities in Turbomachinery and Propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysore, Baden, and Karlovac..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's president rejects bill that would boost enrichment

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected a bill approved by parliament that would have suspended UN inspections and boosted uranium enrichment, saying it was harmful to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal...

SC rejects Vedanta’s interim plea to inspect, operate closed Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the interim plea of mining major Vedanta Ltd seeking permission to inspect its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which is closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, and to operate it ...

Explosive device injures policeman in Ethiopian capital

A small explosion shook the Bole district of Ethiopias capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, witnesses and authorities said, lightly injuring one policeman at the scene during attempts at a controlled detonation.The government has accused the nor...

Problems of protesting farmers should be immediately resolved by govt: BSP

By Nishant Ketu Bahujan Samaj Party BSP has appealed to the Central government to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi.Speaking to ANI on the issue, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020