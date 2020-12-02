CEAT to supply tyres for Nissan Magnite

Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday said it has partnered Nissan Motor for supplying tyres for the Japanese carmaker's newly-launched subcompact SUV Magnite. The compact SUV market in India is set to grow exponentially in the coming years, and CEAT has best in class product offering in this segment, the company said in a release. "CEAT will be supplying the SecuraDrive range of tyres for all models of the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite launch would happen for five models," CEAT Tyres Ltd said. The company said its 'SecuraDrive' tyres have been specially designed for the premium sedan segment and compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite. The tyre performance has been validated by Nissan Japan, it said. "The compact SUV market is set to exponentially grow in India in the coming years and with SecuraDrive range, CEAT has best in class product offering in this segment. We are elated to announce our association with Nissan's new SUV Magnite as the OE fitment partner," CEAT Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani said. The tyres come with optimised tread patterns that help in lowering tyre noise, CEAT said. Earlier on Wednesday, Nissan Motor India entered the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country with the launch of Magnite at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model, which comes with both manual and automatic transmissions, will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.