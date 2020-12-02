Hatsun Agro to set up more HAP Daily outlets in Maharashtra,

Odisha, Kerala Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI): Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Wednesday under its expansion drive has planned to set up new HAP Daily outlets in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha and Chattisgarh, a top official said. The company was also strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Goa.

"HAP dairy products are seeing good demand and growth with the consumers trust in the quality of our product portfolio. The retail outlet expansion is in line with Hatsun Agro Product Ltd's growth strategy," company chairman RG Chandramogan said. The retail expansion in Maharashtra and other regions would augur well for Hatsun Agro Products which was augmenting its production capacities with the expected commissioning of a new plant in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The 3,000th outlet was opened in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Hatsun Agro Product endeavours to establish itself as a household name across the country by offering high quality dairy products, he said.

"HAP remains fully committed in further expanding its retail foothold in existing as well as in new markets," he said. Going forward, Hatsun Agro Products plans to open more HAP Daily outlets in Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha and Chattisgarh besides deepening presence in traditionally strong markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, he said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI