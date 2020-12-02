Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian mail turns to sports stores to ease parcel overload

The postal service has hired an extra 3,000 temporary workers, increased deliveries to two per day in parts of the country and agreed a deal with sports chain Decathlon for Belgians to pick up some of their packages at its stores. The Belgian postal service had to handle 78% more parcels in the second quarter of 2020 than a year earlier and last week hit a record of more than 600,000 packages delivered in a day.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:31 IST
Belgian mail turns to sports stores to ease parcel overload

Belgium's post office has teamed up with the country's largest sports store chain as a shift to online purchases accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic has left it overloaded with packages.

Postal operator bpost is, like counterparts across the world, facing an unprecedented level of parcel deliveries as coronavirus restrictions have closed shops and confined people to their homes. The postal service has hired an extra 3,000 temporary workers, increased deliveries to two per day in parts of the country and agreed a deal with sports chain Decathlon for Belgians to pick up some of their packages at its stores.

The Belgian postal service had to handle 78% more parcels in the second quarter of 2020 than a year earlier and last week hit a record of more than 600,000 packages delivered in a day. Most non-food shops in Belgium were closed for two months in the first COVID-19 wave and for a month in the second wave, fuelling the rise in online purchases. Shops only reopened on Tuesday.

Amazon said that independent businesses selling on its platform crossed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of 60% from a year earlier. Bpost says it still aims to deliver 95% of parcels, with only 5% needing to be picked up from Decathlon and other stores around the country. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...

Playing in I-League has been life-changing: Real Kashmir's Danish Farooq

Real Kashmir FC midfielder Danish Farooq feels that the experience of playing in the I-League has been life-changing. Real Kashmir FC are preparing for their third season in the I-League and Farooq will be a key player for them in the upcom...

#MeToo: "Plead truth as my defence" in defamation complaint by Akbar, Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Wednesday that she pleaded truth as her defence in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar. She told the court that her disclosure about alleged sexu...

Swiss plough ahead with skiing despite neighbours' fears

Swiss ski resorts are ploughing ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring Italy, France and Germany to shut until the latest coronavirus wave passes. Health Minister Alain Berset has proposed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020