Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt makes it mandatory to mention 8-digit HSN Code in tax invoice for 49 chemical based products

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said CBIC has notified every supplier of specified chemicals to mention 8 digits of HSN Code in every tax invoice issued by him for the said goods from December 1, 2020, irrespective of the scale of operations. "This is the first notification of its kind whereby a specific category of suppliers are pushed to use 8 digit HSN Code on every invoice irrespective of the aggregate turnover.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:58 IST
Govt makes it mandatory to mention 8-digit HSN Code in tax invoice for 49 chemical based products

The government has made it mandatory to mention 8-digit HSN or tariff code for 49 chemical based products while issuing Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoice, a move experts feel is aimed at curbing tax evasion. While notifying the HSN Code for these products, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said, "A registered person shall mention eight number of digits of HSN Codes in a tax invoice issued by him." Currently, businesses mention up to 4-digit tariff code while issuing invoices.

In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) Code. It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe. AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said CBIC has notified every supplier of specified chemicals to mention 8 digits of HSN Code in every tax invoice issued by him for the said goods from December 1, 2020, irrespective of the scale of operations.

"This is the first notification of its kind whereby a specific category of suppliers are pushed to use 8 digit HSN Code on every invoice irrespective of the aggregate turnover. Although there is no reason for cornering the supplier of specified chemicals, it seems that it is carried out to break the fake invoicing ring," Mohan said. EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said, "CBIC has mandated 8 digit HSN classification for 49 chemical based products, to be mentioned at the time of issuing GST invoice, which was currently placed at 2 digits/4 digits depending upon turnover.

"Pursuant this, industry players dealing in these goods will have to undertake HSN classification at 8 digit level for their products along with requisite ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) changes." PTI JD RVK.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland signs contract for 45 mln coronavirus vaccine doses, PM says

Poland has signed a contract for 45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which will be free, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.Poland has signed the required contracts. We have ordered 45 million doses with companies li...

How can he do such low-level politics? Arvind Kerjriwal slams Amarinder Singh

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, over his allegations that Delhi Chief Minister had passed the three farm laws in Delhi. Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that Ive pa...

Sri Lanka evacuates thousands as Cyclone Burevi nears

Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of up to 90 kph 56 mph, is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday. The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings an...

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be sent by plane or ferry to UK - exec

BioNTech will send the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Pfizer in temperature-controlled boxes to Britain by ferry or plane, a senior executive said on Wednesday, as it prepares to deliver the shots in the next few days.Chief business...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020