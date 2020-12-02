IndiGo reaches 70 pc of its pre-COVID capacity, operating 1,000 daily flights

Left Menu
India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. At the time of resumption, the government had allowed airlines to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:08 IST
IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

At the time of resumption, the government had allowed airlines to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. In the subsequent months, this limit was gradually increased and it currently stands at 70 per cent. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We are currently operating at around 70 per cent of our pre-COVID capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021." "From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown," he said in a statement.

Earlier in June, Dutta had told PTI in an interview that IndiGo was aiming to operate 70 per cent of its pre-COVID flights by the end of this year. Currently, the budget carrier is operating 100-130 scheduled flights from three key metro cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, operated around 1,500 daily flights before the pandemic hit..

